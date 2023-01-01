Prison Museum

Offering a taste of life behind bars, free admission to this museum includes an hour-long guided tour, which is repeated four times per day Tuesday to Sunday (9.30am, 10.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm). The museum is on the site of the old Chiayi Prison, built in the 1920s and the only wooden prison structure in Taiwan that has survived from the Japanese era. Check out the fan-shaped cell complex and the Japanese shrine atop the central control room.

All tours are conducted in Mandarin, but the architecture speaks for itself. English-speaking guides may be available if you call ahead. Arrive 10 minutes before the tour starts and register with your ID.