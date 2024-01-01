This huge park is a repository of the natural and urban history of the city, offering old trees, landscaped hills, a moat, Qing-dynasty stelae, a Confucian temple, a Japanese shrine, steam engines, a war memorial and fountains. The park is 3km east of the train station. To get there, go east on Mingquan Rd, then turn right to Qiming Rd (啟明路).
Chiayi Park
Chiayi
