Chiayi Park

This huge park is a repository of the natural and urban history of the city, offering old trees, landscaped hills, a moat, Qing-dynasty stelae, a Confucian temple, a Japanese shrine, steam engines, a war memorial and fountains. The park is 3km east of the train station. To get there, go east on Mingquan Rd, then turn right to Qiming Rd (啟明路).