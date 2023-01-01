It's not hard to see why a 1986 rockslide that killed 28 visitors closed Taichi Gorge to the public for over two decades. The precipitously high, narrow and rocky terrain just doesn't allow for easy trail development. Kudos to the forestry bureau for the wall-hugging wooden steps and the thrilling 136m Ladder to Heaven (天梯; Tiāntī) – it's one of Taiwan's longest suspension bridges, and certainly the only one with built-in steps (to help you descend faster).

You'll need a few hours in Taichi Gorge if you want to explore some of the narrower chasms, as well as the waterfall pools at the bottom of the gorge.

Taichi Gorge is 15km south of the town of Zhushan (竹山; Zhúshān) – itself about 20km southwest of Jiji – on Township Rd 49. It’s best to have your own vehicle to get there but public transport is also possible. Yuanlin Bus Company has three buses daily from Zhushan to the entrance of Taichi Gorge (NT$75, 50 minutes) at 8.20am, 12.50pm and 4.20pm. Buses back from the gorge to Zhushan depart at 9.10am, 1.40pm and 5.10pm. Zhushan itself is connected by buses to and from Jiji, Sitou, Douliu and Taichung.