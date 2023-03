Don’t miss this superb museum adjacent to the main Chung Tai Chan Temple; it is a fabulous showcase of Buddhist artefacts dated as early as AD 386.

If you wonder why one Buddha has a medicine ball in his hand while another is holding a lotus, look for the answers on the touchscreen panels. These tools will also help you understand the history of Buddhism, the statues, motifs, iconography, as well as the 22 physical markings of the Buddha.