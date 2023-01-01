Puli Wine Museum & Factory

The winery's history is tied to the monopoly system established by the Japanese (and continued by the KMT) on core industries such as alcohol, tobacco and logging. In 1917 the factory began producing sake. Five decades later, after the KMT came to Taiwan, it switched to Shaoxing wine, a yellow rice wine originating in the Zhejiang region near Shanghai. You can try the spirits here and learn about the history (in English) of the factory and other monopoly industries.

A taxi from the bus station to the factory will cost less than NT$160.