National Museum of Natural Science

A fantastic place for kids and botany fans, this massive museum has over 50 exhibit areas covering space, the environment, rainforests, gems and minerals, dinosaurs, and Han and Austronesian cultures. Galleries have fun, interactive displays; there are also theatres and a huge botanical garden. Some zones impose separate admission charges (NT$20 to NT$100). Most exhibit labels are bilingual but detailed explanatory material is in Mandarin only. However, that shouldn't stop you from enjoying the museum.

Admission is free for children under six.