A historical landmark, this beautiful 20-hectare park was designed by the Japanese in the early 1900s. The elegant Japanese pavilion was a later addition – purpose-built for a visit by the Japanese prince to witness the launch of the Taiwan Railway. All around the lake, stately banyans offer shade to people walking their dogs, picnicking or catching a few winks. A boat ride on the lake is NT$300.

It's a great place for the whole family to relax between bouts of sightseeing.