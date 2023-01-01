This holy structure was renovated in 1936, a high period in Taiwan's temple arts. The woodcarvings are particularly fine in the front hall, and the high plafond is gorgeous. The Mazu statue in this temple is now called the Black-Faced Mazu, as centuries of incense smoke have discoloured her original complexion.

The area around the Mazu Temple is pedestrian-only and great crowds gather here on weekends, though the atmosphere feels festive and not touristy. Vendors and the surrounding stores sell a variety of traditional snacks, sweets and drinks.