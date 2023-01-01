Nanyao Temple

Located 2km south of Changhua Train Station, this remarkable temple is one of the stops on the Mazu Pilgrimage. The distinctive character of the complex lies in the hall in the middle: check out the Doric columns, baroque-style decor and Japanese shrines that adorn the space. The sanctum, a 1920s addition, honours Guanyin, the bodhisattva of mercy.

To get to the temple, head south on Zhongzheng Rd from the train station, then turn left to Ren’ai Rd. When you reach the intersection with Nayao Rd, turn right.