The museum sits in a lovely heritage building, and on its grounds is the 300-year-old Hongmao Well (紅毛井; Hóngmáo Jǐng). This is the last of the original Dutch-built wells in central Taiwan (hence the name Hongmao, meaning 'red hair'). The exhibitions feature Taiwanese artists, primarily those with a connection to Changhua.

The museum is a 1.3km walk from the train station.