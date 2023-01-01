Changhua Roundhouse

Great for families with children, the fan-shaped train garage is the last of its kind in Taiwan. In essence, a single line of track connects with a short section of rotating track from which 12 radial tracks branch out. A train engine rides up onto the short track, rotates in the direction of its garage, and then proceeds inside for maintenance and repairs.

The garage accommodates the oldest steam-powered train engine in Taiwan (CK101, built in 1907). Visitors need to show ID to enter the garage area, but you are allowed to walk right up to the engines and across the radial tracks. The garage is about 1km from Changhua Train Station.