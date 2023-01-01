There are only a few outlets left in this once-busy market – meat and vegetable operators are around from 4am to 10am; food stalls in the periphery open for breakfast and lunch. Some older people still live in the tiny shops; while a gallery, a bookstore and a cafe have moved into emptied premises. Hop over for a quick look before or after your visit to the Museum of Fine Arts just across the road.

Zhongxin Market was a centre of commercial activity in the '60s and '70s when the dormitories of the US army lay where the art museum is. But after official ties between Taiwan and the US were severed, the market went into a decline. The museum appeared in 1988 and the neighbourhood was subsequently turned into a residential area in the 1990s.