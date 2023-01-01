Qianyue Building

Highly Instagrammable semiderelict building with large areas covered by awesome graffiti. In the abandoned spaces of this former shopping mall, you may be able to make out a banquet restaurant, tuition school and residential flats (some occupied by artists). Ascend to the roof where there's a cylindrical structure that used to be a restaurant – it makes for surreal photos and the views are great. Afternoon is the best time to visit. Watch your step.

An art group is managing (more or less) the place and visitors may be asked to pay NT$100 entrance fee.