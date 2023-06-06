Taichung

Taichung

Taichung (台中; Táizhōng) is a transport hub of western Taiwan and you are likely to stop over or even spend a night or two here, especially if you plan to head inland. The city center has several attractions and it's a good base to make side trips to the outer area, which has a lot to offer.

  • sunset at gaomei wetlands

    Gaomei Wetlands

    Taichung

    Beautiful wetlands teeming with life rendered surreal by the sight of wind turbines on the horizon. It is especially photogenic at sunset and makes for a…

  • National Museum of Natural Science

    National Museum of Natural Science

    Taichung

    A fantastic place for kids and botany fans, this massive museum has over 50 exhibit areas covering space, the environment, rainforests, gems and minerals,…

  • National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

    National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

    Taichung

    Taiwan's top fine-art museum features the works of both established and upcoming Taiwanese artists, as well as famous foreign creators such as Japanese …

  • Pi-Lu Monastery

    Pi-Lu Monastery

    Taichung

    Built by a devout Taichung family in the 1920s, Pi-Lu Buddhist Monastery looks more like a mansion than a monastery, with its red-bricked facade, Doric…

  • Zhongxin Market

    Zhongxin Market

    Taichung

    There are only a few outlets left in this once-busy market – meat and vegetable operators are around from 4am to 10am; food stalls in the periphery open…

  • Paochueh Temple

    Paochueh Temple

    Taichung

    This Buddhist columbarium-and-temple complex has a few unusual monuments – a giant golden laughing Buddha with oddly placed windows, and an old temple (c…

  • Qianyue Building

    Qianyue Building

    Taichung

    Highly Instagrammable semiderelict building with large areas covered by awesome graffiti. In the abandoned spaces of this former shopping mall, you may be…

  • Rainbow Village

    Rainbow Village

    Taichung

    To the west of the city, an ageing village has been transformed into an art piece with vibrant colours and drawings on every inch of the walls by Mr Wong,…

