Rainbow Village

To the west of the city, an ageing village has been transformed into an art piece with vibrant colours and drawings on every inch of the walls by Mr Wong, the nonagenarian 'resident painter' who's a KMT veteran of the Chinese Civil War (1945–49) and originally from Hong Kong.

To get there, take bus 27 (50 minutes) from Taichung train station. Alight at Gancheng 6th Village (干城六村; Gānchéng Liùcūn), cross the road, walk through the archway (Chun’an Rd), pass a primary school, then turn left into an alley and walk to the end.