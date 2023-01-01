The chapel was originally built as a post-disaster recovery project by survivors of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Kobe, Japan, in 1995. It later found its permanent home in Puli, the epicentre of the 921 earthquake in 1999. With its supporting pillars, dome and benches made of rolled cardboard and paper materials, and the outer protection a structure of weather-proof translucent plastic, the chapel is especially photogenic after dark when the lights are on.

You’ll also find landscaped gardens, ecofarms, outdoor galleries and cafes around the chapel. Paper Dome is 6km south of Puli off Hwy 21. A taxi from Puli is about NT$280.