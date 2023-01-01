Huisun Forest Reserve, home to Taiwan's largest old-growth forest, not only offers lovely, negative-ion-filled hiking trails; it's a one-stop site for families looking to up their endorphin levels for a weekend. There's a campground to pitch a tent, pagodas and rocks to enjoy, and local coffee to sample, or simply stroll, admire the trees and try to spot a Taiwan blue magpie or two.

There are pleasant rooms and cabins for rent (from NT$2400) within the park.

Meals (breakfast NT$90, lunch or dinner from NT$220) are served in the centre at the end of the reserve (about 5km from the entrance gate on the lone road). Room rates may include breakfast.

Nantou Bus Company runs services to Huisun (NT$130, 80 minutes) leaving from Puli’s Zhongzheng Rd at 8.50am and 2.05pm.