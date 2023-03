Cingjing Farm is Cingjing's number-one attraction for Asian families, and Evergreen Grasslands is its highlight. This is Taiwan's Heidi country, with rolling greens dotted with sheep, and it's picture perfect. Children will enjoy feeding the animals and watching the outdoor show, which gives a jazzed-up taste of how things work on the farm with the help of some dogs, a couple of joke-cracking cowboys, and more sheep.