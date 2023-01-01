Bowang New Village was one of several villages used to settle Shan ethnic soldiers from Burma (Myanmar) and Yunnan who fought for the KMT during the Chinese Civil War. At over 2000m, it's the highest veterans’ village in Taiwan. Life was hard for the veterans, who had to build roads, farms and houses to make their new mountainous home habitable. You can still see simple, one-storey residences and a run-down hall that gives a brief overview of the history of this place.