City God Temple

This is the spiritual centre of Chiayi and is dedicated to the City God. First constructed in 1715, many of the best parts of the temple hail from a 1941 reconstruction. Look for the gorgeous spiderweb plafond (decorative) ceiling and two rows of lively cochin (brightly coloured, glazed ceramic) figures on the walls of the main hall.

The traditional double-eave roof sports elegant swallowtail ridges and colourful figures in jiǎnniàn (mosaic-like temple decoration). You can check it out from the upper floors of the back annexe.

It's a 1.3km walk from Chiayi Bus Station.