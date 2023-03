Perched among tea fields, 1300m above sea level, this tourist-friendly showcase of Tsou culture that will give you a taste of tribal architecture, history, art and music. The admission includes a NT$100 voucher you can use in the park. There's a 100-minute song and dance extravaganza by performers in traditional costume every Saturday night.

Turn right at the Km61 mark on Hwy 18, heading north, and you'll see Yuyupas after 250m.