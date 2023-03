An ecological park that's celebrated more for its success at revival than its beauty. It's inside Shanmei village (山美村), a Tsou settlement. Tanayiku or Danayigu means 'to forget one's worries' in the Tsou language. The park was rebuilt through the concerted efforts of the local villagers.

On the highway from Chiayi to Alishan, bear right at the Km51 mark when you see the sign for the park. Descend until you see a white bridge over the gorge. The park is on the other side of the bridge.