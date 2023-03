The sprawling 15-sq-km wetland park includes mud beaches, marshes, lagoons, fish farms, beefwood forests and tracts of thick shrub. Dozens of bird species can be spotted here with nothing more than the naked eye. These include drongos, egrets, cranes, ducks, cormorants, hawks and eagles. In total, 245 species have been recorded in the wetlands, with the majority being migratory.

Aogu is easily reached off Hwy 17 if you have your own vehicle, but be aware that the reserve is a maze of dirt roads.