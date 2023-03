Beigang Old St is the long strip of Zhongshan Rd in front of Chaotian Temple. It's been a hub of commercial activity since the Qing dynasty, its prosperity inseparable from how brightly the incense burns at the temple. Flanking the wide, very walkable street are traditional shops and stalls selling Beigang specialities such as sesame oil, goose eggs and peanut candy, as well as daily necessities such as farming implements and miniature deities.