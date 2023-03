This temple was founded in 1694 when a monk brought a Mazu statue to the area. Like its neighbour, Fengtian Temple, Chaotian was at one time or another razed by fire, flood and earthquake. It was even occupied by Japanese troops in 1895. What you see today is what has been here since 1908 (except for the neon tigers). Note that its grand, open stone design is quite unlike most other temples in Taiwan.

Take Beigang-bound buses from Chiayi County Bus Service station.