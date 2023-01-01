National Museum of Taiwan History

Eight kilometres north of the city centre of Tainan, this three-storey museum is a good introduction to the ethnocultural history of Taiwan. The visually appealing exhibits and multimedia installations give an overview of Taiwan’s history, covering the early settlement of the indigenous groups, the Dutch occupation, the Japanese era, the KMT takeover and today’s democracy.

The museum also has a well-designed park that includes lakes, an ecological education centre, walking paths and birdwatching areas. The combined treat is certainly worth the time it takes to get there.

Bus 18 (NT$18) leaves from the hub opposite Tainan train station for the museum every 30 minutes on weekends. On weekdays, there are six buses going in each direction between 7am and 7.55pm.