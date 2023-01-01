Artists, performers and cafe operators have moved into this village with giant banyans, shabby walls and vibrant art. Take a stroll along the tree-lined avenues and see which doors are open and welcome guests. We think you'll find more places open after 2pm.

The residences here were built in the ’20s and ’30s for high-ranking officials in the Japanese infantry. The site had also been used for military purposes at different times in history. Just prior to their abandonment in the late 1990s and subsequent restoration in the 21st century, the houses had served as dormitories for university professors for a brief period. 321 Art Alley Settlement is sandwiched between Gongyuan North and South Rds.