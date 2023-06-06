Penghu Islands

Overview

Penghu (澎湖; Pénghú), once known as the Pescadores, is an archipelago of islands known for surf, sea, sand and sunshine. It's not so hot on must-see sights, though a preponderance of colourful temples feature preposterously ornate dragon-topped roofs with swallowtail eaves.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Penghu Aquarium

    Penghu Aquarium

    Penghu Islands

    This large, family-friendly experience is home to an engrossing collection of living sea life, from a rescued three-legged turtle and magical family of…

  • Twin Hearts Stone Weir

    Twin Hearts Stone Weir

    Penghu Islands

    Penghu's most photographed icon is a double hoop of stone walls linked to breakwaters in an ocean bay. Built with narrow openings, they were designed to…

  • Jibei Sand Tail

    Jibei Sand Tail

    Penghu Islands

    Those desert island paradise photos you probably saw on Penghu's promotion brochures and websites were most likely taken at Jibei Sand Tail, a dazzling…

  • Huazhai Traditional Dwellings

    Huazhai Traditional Dwellings

    Penghu Islands

    In the west coast fishing village of Zhongshe, over 130 small, traditional houses survive, most tightly packed in two photogenic huddles. Made of local…

  • Tianhou Temple

    Tianhou Temple

    Penghu Islands

    This celebrated 17th-century Matsu temple sports high, sweeping swallowtail eaves and a wealth of gorgeous Chaozhou-style woodcarvings, mostly from a 1922…

  • Central Street

    Central Street

    Penghu Islands

    Magong's cute if minuscule historic heart is a forked alley of old-style shops directly east of the Tianhou (Matsu) Temple.

  • Penghu Living Museum

    Penghu Living Museum

    Penghu Islands

    This large modern museum offers an excellent introduction to Penghu's history, culture and changing lifestyles. Memorable features include the explanation…

  • Suogang Pagodas

    Suogang Pagodas

    Penghu Islands

    The little town of Suogang is dominated by the extraordinary Ziwugong, a gigantic temple topped by a three-storey statue of the Jade Emperor (玉皇太帝; Yù…

