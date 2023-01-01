Penghu Living Museum

This large modern museum offers an excellent introduction to Penghu's history, culture and changing lifestyles. Memorable features include the explanation of stone weirs, the large 1:30 scale model of Huazhai and the almost full-size junk boat.

Many explanations have English and Japanese translations, though for some more detailed panels, you'll need to understand Chinese. The building itself is eye-catching with a glass-walled side atrium, a wave-shaped roof and a large teapot out front which glows at night. Scan your ticket's bar code in the booth to snap a souvenir photo then pick up the QR code at the info desk to access the picture file.