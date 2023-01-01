Suogang Pagodas

The little town of Suogang is dominated by the extraordinary Ziwugong, a gigantic temple topped by a three-storey statue of the Jade Emperor (玉皇太帝; Yù Huáng Dàidì). But what's historic here is a much more modest pair of conical pyramids. Made in seven concentric sections of unpainted basalt, they are reputed to hold supernatural powers that ward off evil and protect residents from natural disasters.

Easiest to find is the 'male' (north) tower (塔公, tǎgōng) beside County Rd 25 on the way to Shanshui. The slightly smaller female version (塔婆, tǎpó) is 200m south then 100m east in a residential district.