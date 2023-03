This celebrated 17th-century Matsu temple sports high, sweeping swallowtail eaves and a wealth of gorgeous Chaozhou-style woodcarvings, mostly from a 1922 restoration.

A stele found here was inscribed with a 1604 order from General Shen Young demanding that the Dutch get out of Taiwan, a discovery that gives some credence to local claims that this is the oldest Matsu temple in Taiwan.