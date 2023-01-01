Those desert island paradise photos you probably saw on Penghu's promotion brochures and websites were most likely taken at Jibei Sand Tail, a dazzling spit of sand and shells lapped by shallow turquoise waters. Amazingly, outside peak season you can often have it entirely to yourself, just like the pictures show. It's at Jibei island's southwest corner, only a 20-minute walk from the ferry port.

The arc of beach that continues northwest from here is more popular with local bathers and has a range of fun sea activities that operate April to mid-October only.