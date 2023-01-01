The 300-year-old Tongliang Banyan Tree covers a remarkable 600 sq metres, sending down roots that essentially form the pillars of a natural hallway that leads into a colourful temple. However, it's partly held up by unsightly brick and concrete frames and the endless tour groups can get noisy.

With little else to do during their 20-minute stop here, most visitors hit the next door 'Cactus Ice' shop for ice creams in fanciful flavours including peanut, aloe and signature prickly pear (one scoop NT$25). This and other boxy buildings face a small fishing dock.