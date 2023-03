Come to this relaxing park for one of Magong's most quintessential experiences: watching the gilded sunset colours spreading across the sea, framed by the 200ft-long Rainbow Bridge. The indulgently over-engineered bridge loops across the mouth of a small bay to link up two coastal walkways. And yes, it really does turn rainbow colours at night thanks to fancy illumination... At least when the lamps are working.

The park is named for a 300-year-old temple that stands in its southeast corner.