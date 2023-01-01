Duxing 10th Village

This self-contained 'village' was once the living quarters of military families. The partly derelict area is now being valiantly reworked into a small cultural zone whose main sights are an interesting information centre in a classic Japanese-style house, plus two museums, each celebrating 20th-century Taiwanese pop stars whose families happened to come from here.

Many of the other salvaged cottages form comfortably equipped but very cramped rooms for the 22 Alleys Boutique Hotel. Sadly most of the small, grey structures are simply not very beautiful.