Twin Hearts Stone Weir

Penghu's most photographed icon is a double hoop of stone walls linked to breakwaters in an ocean bay. Built with narrow openings, they were designed to trap fish and leave them floundering as the tide went out. Now, however, the weir's heart shape has made it a symbol of romance, and for visiting couples, taking a selfie from the clifftop high above is often the whole point of a trip to Chimei.

A steep trail leads down the cliffside from near the selfie spot, but if you're doing a typical two-hour package, you might find that getting down and back leaves you rather stretched for time.