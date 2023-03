Almost comically small, this cast-iron lighthouse was built in 1878 by Brits who initially staffed the place on 10-year shifts. The main attractions are the moorland landscapes and bracing sea views.

About a minute's drive east, a 'bridge to nowhere' is actually the viewing platform to look down onto the Wai'an Decoy Cannon (外垵餌砲; Wài'ǎn Ěrpào), a two-bore 6m gun made in concrete as a cunning ruse by the Japanese to fool reconnaissance that the island was heavily fortified.