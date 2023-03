In the west coast fishing village of Zhongshe, over 130 small, traditional houses survive, most tightly packed in two photogenic huddles. Made of local basalt and coral stone, many are in ruins but ongoing restoration has revived a proportion of them and the dwellings are starting to attract small businesses and artists without yet being overly touristed.

The village was previously known as Huazhai, a name that was first recorded in a book on Taiwan in 1680.