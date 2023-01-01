Fengkuei Cave & Youfu Pavilion

At the southernmost tip of Fengkuei is Fengkuei Cave, where strong waves create long rectangular spaces under the coastal basalt. When the tide rises, seawater rushes into the hollow, compressing the air and blasting water out noisily from the crevices in the rocks: hence the Chinese name Fenggui (風櫃) meaning 'bellows'.

An attraction in itself is the viewing platform, the white Youfu Pavilion (幽浮涼亭), which appears to be built out of two giant mushrooms – or, perhaps, retro-futuristic champagne glasses.