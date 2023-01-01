Penghu Reclamation Hall

This attractive building from 1933 is fundamentally a Japanese house but with European art deco elements.
Originally the residence of Penghu's county magistrate, it hosts changing exhibitions and has a charming cafe in the tree-shaded front yard.
Penghu Islands
