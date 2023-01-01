Penghu Aquarium

This large, family-friendly experience is home to an engrossing collection of living sea life, from a rescued three-legged turtle and magical family of jellyfish to three types of ray that glide above as you walk through a glass tunnel.

The use of corals in huge display tanks along with the low-intensity blue lighting gives a real sense of being underwater. Don't miss feeding time (11am and 3pm) and do bring the kids to the touch pool (10am to 11am, 1.30pm to 2pm and 3.30pm to 4pm) to learn how to interact respectfully with starfish, urchins and sea cucumbers.

The aquarium is on Baisha Island around half an hour's drive from Magong. Where you turn off the main road, notice the multi-trunked banyon fronting a temple at the junction: it's somewhat smaller than the Tongliang version, but entirely without the tourist hordes.