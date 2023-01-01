Xiaomen Geology Gallery

This attractively laid-out museum gives a good introduction to the volcanic and sedimentary rocks that make up the archipelago. It sits on the slope that leads from Xiamen village past coral-stone walled gardens to the clifftop path. From here, it's less than five minutes to a rocky erosion arch known, somewhat perplexingly, as Whale Cave.

It's worth walking on around the island for more fine views. Xiamen village has a minor charm too and a handful of restaurants catering for tour groups that often have lunch here.