Erkan Old Residences

Penghu's only really 'complete' traditional village, low-slung Erkan oozes charm and is appealingly set on a grassy plateau raised above the sea. Virtually all of the 50 or so homes have round-ridged, red-tile roofs and coral stone walls that look polka-dotted where irregularities peep through the whitewash.

Catering for the regular flow of tourists, almost all homes double as shops or cafes, each with their own speciality: #40 for prickly pear juice, #3 for mini pumpkin cakes, #23 for cactus sorbet. Behind a notable brain-coral wall, #38 serves bowls of tofu tea with peanut and bean (NT$40).