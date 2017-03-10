Welcome to Maldives
Unrivalled luxury, stunning white-sand beaches and an amazing underwater world make the Maldives an obvious choice for a true holiday of a lifetime.
Unbelievable Beaches
The Maldives is home to perhaps the best beaches in the world; they’re on almost every one of the country’s nearly 1200 islands and are so consistently perfect that it’s hard not to become blasé about them. While some beaches may boast softer granules than others, the basic fact remains: you’ll find consistently whiter-than-white powder sand and luminous cyan-blue water like this almost nowhere else on earth. This fact alone is enough to bring well over a million people a year to this tiny, remote and otherwise little-known Indian Ocean paradise.
Resorts for Everyone
Every resort in the Maldives is its own private island, and with over 100 to choose from the only problem is selecting where you want to stay. At the top end, the world’s most exclusive hotel brands compete with each other to attain ever-greater heights of luxury, from personal butlers and private lap pools to in-room massages and pillow menus. It’s not surprising that honeymooners and those seeking a glamorous tropical getaway have long had the country at the very top of their wish lists. But there’s also plenty of choice beyond the five- and six-star resorts.
Independent Travel
Maldives has undergone seismic change in the past 10 years, since inhabited islands have been opened to tourism and locals permitted to build their own guesthouses. Travellers no longer have to stay in resorts and remain separate from the local population, something that kept backpackers away for decades. Island hopping by public ferry, speedboat and domestic flights has opened this incredible country up to visitors on almost all budgets. A number of islands in Male and Ari atolls are now big centres for a booming guesthouse industry, with dozens of options on each.
Underwater World
With some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world, the clear waters of Maldives are a magnet for anyone with an interest in marine life. The richness and variety is astonishing; dazzling coral walls, magnificent caves and schools of brightly coloured tropical fish await you when you get down to the reef. In deeper waters lurk manta rays, turtles, sharks and even the world’s largest fish, the whale shark. The best bit? The water is so warm many people don’t even wear a wetsuit.
Maldives activities
Malé Half-Day Walking Tour
Your tour starts with an overview of Male and the harbour area, a very important aspect of any island nation. Passing by the oldest school in the city, learn about the education system and why the Maldives has a 98% literacy rate. Visit Hukuru Miskiiy - Old Friday Mosque and the tomb of Abu -al - Barakaath and learn why the Maldives converted to Islam and how the Islamic faith underpins everyday life. Stop for a refreshing cup of traditional black tea at Royal Garden Café, a popular spot for locals. Housed in a rare example of a ‘ganduvaru’ a nobleman’s house, it provides a great example of traditional dark carved wood interiors. Stopping at the November 3rd Memorial, hear the story of how 8 brave military servicemen died in the protection of their country from a terrorist attack in 1988. Wander through Sultan Park, a reference to the time the Maldives was governed by a sultanate with an optional visit to the National Museum. (Note: Entrance fee not included.)Walking back towards the harbour area, pass by the Grand Friday Mosque and the Islamic Centre, Male's famous architectural landmark and onto Jumhooree Maiden - Independence Square. From here, learn the meaning of the Maldives national flag and pick out key government buildings.Heading west along the harbour, visit the bustling fish market and the local market, where the sights, sounds and smells will fill your senses. Chat with the local stall holders and taste tropical produce and homemade sweets.The tour finishes at the top of one of the city's tallest buildings, providing a great back drop to your final tour photo image!
Maldives Submarine 2-Hour Tour From Male
The complimentary transfer boat will pick you from the capital city, Male’ or from the airport to take you to the submarine dive site, approximately 15 minutes away from Male’. On reaching the submarine dive site, you will be transferred to a large floating platform where you will be served complimentary fresh towels, soft drinks, and tea/coffee before boarding. Boarding will start 15 minutes before dive time and passengers will enter the submarine via the main hatch down a staircase. Once you are seated (free seating), the submarine will leave the floating platform and cruise on the surface while crew give you a safety briefing and demonstrate the use of safety equipment’s on board the submarine. After an announcement, the pilot will start the decent, and through large acrylic view-ports in front of each seat, you can see the depths of the ocean and a school of surgeon fish greeting the submarine. On reaching a depth of 100 feet you will see a coral reef with different types of marine life and corals. Depending on the time of the day, you may see manta rays and the reef sharks swirling around this reef. The submarine is equipped with a fish feeding system to attract these creatures closer to your view-ports. While cruising underwater, the submarine will move slowly to avoid damaging the reef or scaring away the marine life. During the dive you maybe asked to switch seats so that both you and others can view the depths from a different view-port. Don’t forget to take your camera or phone with you so that you can take selfie with the pilot or the crew. After a 45-minute tour the submarine will come back to the surface and you will be transferred back to a boat. The boat will then take you back to Male’ City or to the Airport.
Private Half Day Local Experience of Malé
Choose a morning or afternoon departure and meet your private guide at Jetty No. 5 in the Maldives capital city of Male. Over one hundred and thirty thousand people live here which makes it the world's most densely populated island. First, take about five minute walk to a local cafe where you will experience a Maldivian tea time. You will not find this stop in a guide book. Enjoy delicious snacks and tea with explanations about the local food and culture. Relax here for approximately 30 minutes before your walking tour begins.*No service of experience a Maldivian tea time during Ramadan (Estimated 14th May 2018 for one month).Next, your guide takes you on a one hour walking tour through local markets and historical sightseeing spots in an enjoyable and safe atmosphere. The streets are lined with local houses and stores with an Islamic atmosphere. After walking about Male, you will go to a workshop. Enjoy painting a coconut or wooden plate with a local artist who will give you one-to-one guidance (The painting materials will depend on the day).Spend about 1hours here and bring home your craft as a souvenir.At the tours end, you will return to Jetty No.5 in Male.
Full Day Local Island Hopping
Make your way to Hulhumale Jetty and depart by speedboat on a small-group tour with your guide and boat captain. Dependent on your choice of tour we will cruise north or south of Male. Cruising north we visit the islands of Himmurfushi and Huraa offering firsthand information about local island life. Our experienced guides will accompany you on a tour of each island sharing information on their culture and tradition. In Huraa gain insights into the simple life led by the villagers; visit a boat building yard and view the process of making Maldivian dry fish. Discover the mangrove swamps and freshwater lake and learn more about this fragile eco-system. At Himmurfushi take lunch at a local restaurant and visit souvenir shops where you may purchase local handicrafts and mementos.Cruising south we visit Gulhi and Maafushi. In Gulhi gain insights into the simple life led by the villagers; visit the boat building yard and wander the quiet streets of this small local island. Take time out to relax on the beach and listen to the waves breaking on the white sands. At Maafushi experience life on the island that has led the way with guesthouse tourism. Take lunch at a local restaurant and visit souvenir shops where you may purchase local handicrafts and mementos. For those feeling active there is time to participate in the many watersports on offer here.In between island visits we offer snorkeling opportunities to discover the beauty of this underwater paradise.Sites vary, depending on weather and current conditions, but you can be guaranteed an abundance of colorful tropical fish and coral life. Following a safety briefing on responsible snorkeling, put on your provided fins, mask, and snorkel and jump into the warm, azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Keep your eyes open for sea turtles, reef sharks, and rays the Maldives are home to; youngsters will want to be on the lookout for Nemo (aka clown fish).Your snorkel guide will not only act as your 'spotter' to point out marine life that may not have caught your eye, but will assist less confident or inexperienced snorkelers, ensuring your equipment is comfortable and you feel safe in the water. Buoyancy aids are available if needed, but participants should have the ability to swim unaided.The itinerary concludes at the starting point in Hulhumale.
Maldives Dining Experience with a Local Family
We’ll start our Maldives tour with some shopping, gathering the ingredients we’ll need for our delicious lunch. You’ll be taken to the local market and a fish market, where you’ll be able to browse and taste fruits and vegetables typical of this 1,200-island nation. From there, walk along the harbor jetties to the Hulhumale Ferry Terminal, where we’ll board a ferry to Hulhumale, an artificial island settled in 2004 to meet the booming housing, industrial, and commercial development demands of the Male region. We’ll gather on board with locals making their daily trips — you can start up a conversation with some, or just take in the awesome view (you might even be lucky enough to spot some dolphins!). The ferry ride will take about 20 minutes, after which point we’ll disembark at Hulhumale Island, the sixth district of Malé. From here, we’ll take a local bus to the family home where we’ll be hosted for lunch. Along the route, you’ll see a bit of local life in a residential neighbourhood away from the resorts, passing by the Hulhumale hospital, local shops, small cafés, a youth centre, and a mosque. Once we arrive at our hosts’ home, you’ll be asked to leave your shoes at the door, and your guide will teach you the traditional greeting to be made before entering a local home. You’ll meet some of the family members, and even though there may be people there who are unable to communicate with you in English, you’ll see how local hospitality transcends language barriers Together, we’ll pull out the ingredients we picked up the market, and you’ll be invited to participate in lunch preparation, helping to chop and grate coconut. Want to impress friends back home with your new Maldivian culinary skills? We’ll help you to make notes so you can cook up an island feast on your own. Once all the cooking is done, we’ll set the table and enjoy a freshly prepared meal with our hosts. Sitting around the table together, we’ll share our thoughts about Maldivian cuisine, discuss local life in the Maldives, and you’ll even learn some common words that you can use during the remainder of the holiday. After our meal, your guide will walk with you to the ferry terminal and accompany you back to Malé.
Snorkeling Safari
Make your way to Hulhumale Jetty and depart by speedboat on a small-group tour with your guide and boat captain. You will visit three of the best snorkeling points close to Male. Sites vary, depending on weather and current conditions, but you can be guaranteed an abundance of colorful tropical fish and coral life. Following a safety briefing on responsible snorkeling, put on your provided fins, mask, and snorkel and jump into the warm, azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Keep your eyes open for sea turtles, reef sharks, and rays the Maldives are home to; youngsters will want to be on the lookout for Nemo (aka clown fish).Your snorkel guide will not only act as your 'spotter' to point out marine life that may not have caught your eye, but will assist less confident or inexperienced snorkelers, ensuring your equipment is comfortable and you feel safe in the water. Buoyancy aids are available if needed, but participants should have the ability to swim unaided.The 3-hour morning or afternoon itinerary concludes at the starting point.