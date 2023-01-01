Muleeaage & Medhu Ziyaarath

Muleeaage was built as a palace for the sultan in the early 20th century, though he was deposed before he could move in and the building was used for government offices for about 40 years. It became the president’s residence in 1953 when the first republic was proclaimed. At the eastern end of the building’s compound, behind an elaborate blue-and-white gatehouse, the Medhu Ziyaarath is the tomb of Abul Barakat Yoosuf Al Barbary, who brought Islam to Male in 1153.