The island of Huraa is well used to tourists visiting from nearby resorts, but it retains its small-island feel. It is now home to several guesthouses, and a buzzing surfer scene with 15 breaks within easy reach. Huraa’s dynasty of sultans, founded in 1759 by Sultan Al-Ghaazi Hassan Izzaddeen, built a mosque on the island that still stands today.

Huraa can be reached by public ferry 308, which leaves Male's New Harbour at 2.30pm daily except Monday and Friday, and arrives in Huraa at 4pm. In the other direction public ferry 308 leaves Huraa on the same days at 8am, arriving at Male's New Harbour at 9.40am. There are also several daily private speeboats between Male and Huraa (US$40, 40 minutes). Book through Atoll Transfer.