Thulusdhoo has traditionally been an industrious island, known for manufacturing of bodu beru (big drums), for its salted-fish warehouse and for its Coca-Cola factory, the only one in the world where the drink is made from desalinated water. In the past few years tourism has exploded, however, and there are now some 30 guesthouses here, with plans for a further 20. There are several stretches of good beach, including a bikini beach and a bridge link to a small island.

Thulusdhoo is easy to reach from Male. There are regular speedboats (US$30, 30 minutes) from Male's Fishing Harbour and Velana International Airport; see Atoll Transfer for details. Otherwise you can take public ferry 308 from Male's New Harbour daily except Monday and Friday at 2.30pm, arriving in Thulusdhoo at 4.45pm.