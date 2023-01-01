Himmafushi is famous for its main street selling some of the least expensive souvenirs in the country, such as carved rosewood manta rays, sharks and dolphins. Wander into the back streets and you'll discover a sleepily traditional village and a cemetery with coral headstones. A sand spit has joined Himmafushi to the once separate island of Gaamaadhoo, where there used to be a prison. The surf break here, aptly called Jailbreaks, is a great righthander.

To get here, there are daily private speedboat services (US$29, 45 minutes) from Male with Atoll Transfer.