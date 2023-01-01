Guraidhoo enjoys good anchorage and is a busy port used by both fishing dhonis and passing safari boats. Sultans from Male sought refuge here during rebellions from as early as the 17th century; today it’s popular with budget travellers who stay at the cheap guesthouses, and with visitors from nearby resorts – it’s actually possible to walk across the lagoon to the island resort of Kandooma at low tide!

Guraidhoo can be reached by public ferry 309, which leaves Male's New Harbour daily except Monday and Friday at 3pm and arrives in Guraidhoo at 5.25pm. In the other direction the ferry leaves Guraidhoo daily except Monday and Friday at 7am and arrives in Male at 9.15am.