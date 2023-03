The island of Gulhi, north of Maafushi, is not large but is inhabited by around 900 people. Fishing is the main activity, and there’s also a small shipyard and a couple of guesthouses.

The island can be reached by public ferry 309, which leaves Male's New Harbour daily except Monday and Friday at 3pm and arrives in Gulhi at 4.15pm. The ferry leaves Gulhi on the same days at 8am and arrives in Male at 9.15am.